Infiniti's Around View Camera System, When Looking Out Your Window Just Won't Do

Infiniti's unreleased 2008 EX35 has lots of fun new features like self-healing paint and automatic folding rear seats. It even has something called the Around View camera system. It basically works just like those backup cameras that started showing up a few years ago, but now you can see to the right, left and front of you as well. I'm pretty sure that I'm the only person that could actually benefit from something like this. Since my garage is so narrow that I have to pull both of my side mirrors in just to fit, which makes pulling out just a bit trickier. [AutoSpies]