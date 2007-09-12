Independent iPhone Free Software Unlock Achieved

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Details are thin at the moment, but the free unlock appears to have been achieved by the iPod dev team, according to their conversations on IRC. Apparently multiple hackers are exploiting the same buffer bug that the iPhone Sim Free people used to achieve their unlocks, but it is their own independent free unlock. Keep checking back for updates here.

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

