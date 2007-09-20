Finally something to go up against the multi-talentedM500 GSM-MP3-MP4 watch: the IMOBILE Flying C1000. Touchscreen, Bluetooth, GSM phone, 60MB built-in memory, there are a couple more shots after the jump. It's also got a USB port, a stylus and, from what I can decipher from the original page, screen res is 176 x 220 pixels. Its nasty plastic styling makes it rather loveable, don't you think? [Phone Daily viaAkihabara News]
IMobile Flying C1000 Watch is Phone, Audio and Video Player, Chunky
