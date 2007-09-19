Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Ikan Promises Ukan Shop From Home

Ikan's how people have been expecting to shop from home "in the future" pretty much forever. You scan the barcode of your old peanut butter jar at the Wi-Fi-connected terminal and it gets added to your online shopping cart. From there, you can have it delivered by your "preferred retailer," pick it up all ready to go or simply print out the list, making it an overblown grocery list organizer.

The catch for this home-delivered sweetness seems to be that you need an Ikan-supported retailer in your area. Also, we can't find a price for this magical device/service anywhere on the site. But if you're curious, they're taking beta apps right now. If you get it on the beta, be sure to tell us how hard it rocked your world (or didn't). [Ikan via CrunchGear]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles