If You Can't Afford a Bugatti Car, Maybe You Can Afford Their Toaster

I really hope this trend dies soon: Yet another high-end auto maker is jumping into the gadget/home appliance business, giving non-rich people the chance to spend way too much money on something just because of a brand name, even if they can't afford a six-figure car. This time it's Bugatti, bringing their experience with engineering sports cars into the equally fast-paced world of toasters. Wow, how incredibly lame. Sorry Bugatti, but no matter how fancily designed your toaster is, and despite the fact that you have the balls to charge $300 for a toaster, it's not hip or cool. You're tarnishing your brand, bros. I hope it's worth it. [Product Page via Crave]