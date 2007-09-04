IceTV launches IWatchThis.com.au community recommendation service

Fresh off their victory over Channel Nine, IceTV has added a new recommendation service to the IceTV system called I Watch This. Currently dubbed a public beta, there is a lot of promise in this idea - like any recommendation system, the more people who get in on it the better it's going to get.

It's got a simple "I Watch This" vote system as well as a reviews area, and entries can be clicked through to add them into your online IceTV schedule. The guys at IceTV have promised this is just the start of their new wave of features as they kick into top gear now the court case is over. [I Watch This]