iBrate App Turns iPhone Into Vibrator

Ladies (and gentlemen), your iPhone app has come, and it's called iBrate. It has one function: turn your iPhone into a vibrator. To control it, all you have to do is hit the one button. To stop, hit stop. Simple. Here's our wishlist for version 2.

• Bigger start/stop button • Variable speeds and intensity • Pulsing action • Video playback while vibrating • Music playback while vibrating • A laser show.

Grab yours now using App Tapp installer.app. Weee! Just remember that cleanliness is #1. [Thanks Pash]