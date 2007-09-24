Iamhuman Gives Your MacBook Wood

Is your MacBook/MacBook Pro having an identity crisis? Would you like to use it as an expensive, inconspicuous bookend? Well, Iamhuman have you covered, their unconventional vinyl skins should do just the trick.There are a few different deigns to choose from, the zebra skin and the wood veneer finishes are pictured above, but if designer wool editions get your blood pumping, checkout the online store. The prices range from $30&mdash$45 and the creative works are available across the current MacBook range. Now my MacBook can double up as game when I play safari with all my plastic toy animals... oh, that's not normal. [Product Page via Technabob]