Hydrogen Fuel Cell Bike

It may look unassuming, but this bike by Shanghai Pearl Hydrogen Power Source Technology Co is pretty revolutionary. Behind the seat is a hydrogen fuel cell. So not only do you get a nice little motor to help propel you 24 kph for more than 90 kms when you're sick of pedaling, but you can also be fully recharged in about a half hour. This beats the hell out of regular electric bikes, which typically clock in at around a 3-hour recharge time. While this bike won't be much help to you if there aren't any refuelling stations in your area, if there are one or two you can always just pedal there if you run out of hydrogen. Much easier than if your hydrogen car runs out of fuel. Currently it's priced at a very steep $US2,600—however, once it hits mass production it should drop to around $US500. [Ecotality]