Husqvarna Robotic Lawn Mower Makes Chores Easier

Lawn mowing, the bane of teenage boys' existence everywhere, just got a whole lot easier. Husqvarna's Auto Mower is the robot lawnmower we all dreamed about while pushing that POS John Deere around as kids, and now it's here. Although, with the price hitting the thousands of dollars mark, it's probably cheaper to just buy a crappy push mower and hire some local kids to do it for you. The cycle of punishment continues. [Product Page via Boing Boing Gadgets]