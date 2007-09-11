Contrary to what we've been hearing HTC's Vista-capable, UMPC-like Shift will NOT run Windows Mobile, but only use WM as a data modem, provide push email while the device is asleep and run some of the same apps that you'd see in a Windows Mobile device. That sounds WinMo-ish to us, but we'll take HTC General Manager Kevin Chen's word on it. Plus, when you have Windows Vista Business and a three-hour battery life when in Vista mode, why would you use Windows Mobile anyway? It's like choosing the fat Britney of last night over the skinny, taut Britney of five years ago. [Kaz911 via JKontherun]
HTC's Shift Does Not Run Windows Mobile Says HTC
