HTC Juno Headed to T-Mobile?

We first heard of the HTC Juno when the rumour was that it was going to AT&T. Now Boy Genius says it's going to T-Mobile, complete with the two-letters-per-key Suretype keyboard. Other guesses are that it will have HTC's (now fairly standard) TouchFlo home screen that was debuted on the HTC Touch. Whether something like this will be usable as a data-heavy phone depends on how much you're used to that Suretype keyboard. [Boy Genius Report]