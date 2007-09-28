If you ever saw the HP video Roku's Reward where a kid walks around with a PSP-ish handheld, playing a real-life video game, you might have wondered if HP will ever release the said gaming device. It is real, at least that's what HP Personal Systems CTO Phil McKinney claimed as he held it aloft. (Looked fake from here—what do you think?) Anyway, the Mscape may be real, but he says HP has no plans to introduce a handheld gaming platform. Not yet, at least. We'll be here when you do, Phil.
HP's Fantasy Portable Gamer Is Actually Real... Vapour
