HP iPAQ Photos and Specs Leaked?

Rumblings of HP's return to the hand held world are looking more solid with a complete lineup of very legitimate looking iPAQs. We'll run you through it wham-bam-thank-you-ma'm style. Hit the jump and let's do this thing. iPAQ 914 (aka bonecrusher) (Pictured above) This is the big model smartphone. Windows Mobile, 2.46" 240Ã—320 px touchscreen, full QWERTY, 3 megapixel camera, GPS, Wi-Fi, GoogleMaps, HDSPA. $800 November

iPAQ 614 (aka bonecrusher Jr) It looks like the 914 but missing QWERTY. $800 October

iPAQ 314 (aka red-headed stepchild) This is actually a GPS unit not running WM6. 4.3" 800Ã—480 display. Media playback, Outlook syncing, Bluetooth. Price N/A

iPAQ 214 (aka walkietalkie) It's not a phone at all, but supports VOIP through WiFi. 4" VGA display. $500 October

iPAQ 114 (aka walkietalkie Jr) Cheaper, smaller version of the 214. $430 October

[unwired via mobile.se] Thanks Jeremy!