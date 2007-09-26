HP Intros Voodoo ENVY M:152 Laptop with Intel Core 2 Extreme Processor

HP announced its overhaul of the ENVY M:151 today with the appropriately numbered ENVY M:152. The 152 is the first Voodoo laptop to get the Intel Core 2 Duo chipset, and can even handle the Intel Core 2 Extreme mobile processor X7800 Extreme CPU.

The new system also comes with a 2.0MP camera in place of the 151's 1.3MP, plus a fingerprint reader. Oddly enough, the 15.4" screen's resolution is down a tad: the 151 had 1680x1200, while the 152 has 1680x1050. It also weighs more: 7 lbs, instead of the 151's 6lbs.

Naturally, the 152 supports DirectX 10 and has NVIDIA's GeForce 8600GT 512MB graphics card. How noisy is it, you ask?

Gamers, content creators and mobile enthusiasts alike will also marvel at one of the quietest Voodoo notebooks to date.

That doesn't necessarily mean "quiet" of course. [Voodoo]

Anyway, here's the full press release if you're interested: