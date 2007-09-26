HP Intros Voodoo ENVY M:152 Laptop with Intel Core 2 Extreme Processor

HP announced its overhaul of the ENVY M:151 today with the appropriately numbered ENVY M:152. The 152 is the first Voodoo laptop to get the Intel Core 2 Duo chipset, and can even handle the Intel Core 2 Extreme mobile processor X7800 Extreme CPU.
The new system also comes with a 2.0MP camera in place of the 151's 1.3MP, plus a fingerprint reader. Oddly enough, the 15.4" screen's resolution is down a tad: the 151 had 1680x1200, while the 152 has 1680x1050. It also weighs more: 7 lbs, instead of the 151's 6lbs.
Naturally, the 152 supports DirectX 10 and has NVIDIA's GeForce 8600GT 512MB graphics card. How noisy is it, you ask?
Gamers, content creators and mobile enthusiasts alike will also marvel at one of the quietest Voodoo notebooks to date.
That doesn't necessarily mean "quiet" of course. [Voodoo]
The ENVY M:152 is the first Voodoo notebook to feature the breakneck speeds provided by the latest IntelÂ® CentrinoÂ® Duo processor technology, including the IntelÂ® Core â„¢ 2 Duo mobile processor technology, the Mobile Intel Â® PM965 Express Chipset and the IntelÂ® Wireless WiFi Link 4965AGN, delivering a powerful multimedia experience. The notebook also represents a seamless marriage of muscle and mobility that will impress even the most demanding user with its support of the new Intel Coreâ„¢ 2 Extreme mobile processor X7800 Extreme CPU.
"People look to Voodoo custom machines to deliver the best in power and design, and we stayed true to that tradition when building this mobile powerhouse," said Rahul Sood, chief technology officer, Global Gaming Business Unit, HP. "The ENVY M:152 combines the best in processing power and performance with a hot design and the latest in wireless technology. It is built for people that want to push the limits of mobile computing, and look good doing it."
Users of Voodoo notebooks have come to expect stunning image quality, and the ENVY M:152 continues in this tradition. It supports DirectX 10 and features the NVIDIAÂ® GeForceÂ® 8600GT 512MB video card, providing videophiles and gamers alike with incredible multimedia playback qualities.
"With support for DirectX 10 and NVIDIA PureVideo technology, the GeForce 8600M GT GPU delivers an unmatched gaming and movie experience on a light, cutting-edge notebook PC," said Rene Haas, general manager, notebook GPU business, NVIDIA. "The ENVY M:152 will allow mobile power users to truly experience Windows Vista and the latest wave of visually rich entertainment and applications."
The machine comes jam-packed with a range of connectivity and convenience features, including an integrated 2.0MP camera, support for Bluetoothâ„¢, and a fingerprint reader. And with 2 x Dimm DDR2-667 slots with up to 4GB of memory when used with Windows Vistaâ„¢ 64-bit operating system, the notebook has the power to support the most demanding applications and multimedia collections.
For a complete listing of features or to customise a Voodoo ENVY M:152, visit www.voodoopc.com.