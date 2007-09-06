Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

HP Elite m9000 Desktop Is an Incredible Entertainment Hulk

HP_Elite_9000.jpgHP's new Elite m9000 Series Desktop PC is as hardcore as a non-gaming desktop PC can get these days:

Elite - front 2.JPGElite - left.JPGElite - open doors.JPGElite - system left.JPG

It sports an Intel Core 2 Quad Processor Q6600 and a DX10-happy NVidia GeForce 8400 GS card. You can order it with a dual-format blue-laser combo drive that will play back both Blu-ray and HD DVD discs. It has "unlimited" storage expandibility, starting with double-HDD bays for secure mirrored disc arrays, and it's the first HP computer to have the all new Easy Back-Up button, which we assume will come in handy once you get your hands on HP's Windows Home Server.

Additional options include wireless keyboard, mouse and remote control, plus integrated 802.11b/g.

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles