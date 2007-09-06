HP Elite m9000 Desktop Is an Incredible Entertainment Hulk

HP's new Elite m9000 Series Desktop PC is as hardcore as a non-gaming desktop PC can get these days:

It sports an Intel Core 2 Quad Processor Q6600 and a DX10-happy NVidia GeForce 8400 GS card. You can order it with a dual-format blue-laser combo drive that will play back both Blu-ray and HD DVD discs. It has "unlimited" storage expandibility, starting with double-HDD bays for secure mirrored disc arrays, and it's the first HP computer to have the all new Easy Back-Up button, which we assume will come in handy once you get your hands on HP's Windows Home Server.

Additional options include wireless keyboard, mouse and remote control, plus integrated 802.11b/g.