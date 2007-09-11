How To Make A Shopping Trolley Bike

Whether this bike is used for really fast travel inside a supermarket or really slow travel from the supermarket back home is irrelevant. It's a bike attached to a shopping trolley, something poor people and the homeless (and enviro-nerds) have been dreaming of for years. This instructables guide shows you how to create one with all the dignity and pizazz that a shopping cart bike deserves. [Instructables via Zieak via Eco Geek via Oh Gizmo]