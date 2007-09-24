Sub company Erbert & Gerbert was looking for a cheaper way to advertise its food than the usual $365,000 that's usually needed to film a commercial. And this is what they came up with. Cool and clever. [Human Flipbook via Fresh Creation]
How to Make a Human Flipbook from 150 T-Shirts
