Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

How To: Activate the Voicemail Button in Non-AT&T Unlocked iPhones

iphone-voicemail.jpgIf you have successfully unlocked your iPhone, you may have discovered already that the voicemail button doesn't do anything at all. It won't give you visual voicemail, but you can easily get the voicemail button to work using any carrier following these steps:1. First, take note of what your voicemail number is with your current provider (for example, in Spain the Vodafone voicemail number is 177). 2. Click on the phone button in your iPhone. 3. Click on the keypad tab. 4. Tap the following code:

*5005*86*xxx#

The xxx is the voicemail number, in our example it will read: *5005*86*177#

5. Tap call. 6. After a second, the code will have been set. 7. Tap now on the voicemail button and it will automatically call your usual voicemail service.

This tip comes from the iPhone Dev Team wiki (which can't be linked to by their own request.) You can support their efforts following the instructions here.

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles