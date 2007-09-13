How Do I Unlock My iPhone? (Wait for the Package Installer)

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

unlocking-software.jpgNow that the iPhone free software unlock is available, you may be wondering how to use it. The answer: It's complicated. We did it here with two iPhones, it works flawlessly but the unlock process is not for consumers. Fortunately, develogoddess Erica Sadun is coming to the rescue soon with a one-click graphic application that uses the Dev Team unlock. So be patient and don't spend your cash on commercial software.The application will be downloadable Installer.app on the iPhone as soon as it's finalised and fully tested.

The application will also be 100% legal. This means that it will probably still require you to upload to the iPhone two separate copyrighted files because nobody can distribute firmware material with their software. Once they are there, however, you will be able to unlock with just one click, no techno-mumbo-jumbo required.

