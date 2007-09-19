Hot Tub With 61-inch HDTV Built In

If we're ever rich enough to afford this hot tub/spa with a 61-inch HDTV built in, we can officially hang up our keyboards and retire from this blogging game. This spa from Catalina Spas seats four, has an extremely obscene amount of jets, and will instantly kill you in a few years when the wiring on the TV gets worn down. But hey, at least the four of you will go in the comfort of watching and/or listening to a DVD, CD, AM-FM radio on the 2 pop-up speakers and not on the toilet, as we've always feared. But if we remember our autopsy class, that tub's going to be a toilet soon after anyway. [Marketplace via Born Rich]