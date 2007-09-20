Horn Speakers are Gigantic, Expensive and Dumb

I see a lot of speakers, but I have the same issue with almost all of them: they just aren't stupid enough for me. That's why I love this Ferguson Hill FH001 Horn Speaker; it's gigantic, looks really dumb, and costs a downright-insane $19,916. And at that price you'd expect awesome sound, right? Wrong! This bad boy can barely handle bass under 150hz due to the silly horn shape. But hey, if you like your treble insanely loud, I guess you can't go wrong. I'll take two! [Product Page via Red Ferret]