You'd better hope your fingers are small if you want to play these positively minuscule table games from Japan. They're shrunken down to palm size, letting you play hockey, Foosball or air hockey wherever you go. There are even fold-away legs to make them easier to carry around. Check out the air hockey game, where you turn on a switch and a battery-operated fan keeps that tiny puck slightly elevated over the table's surface, just like the real thing. Each air hockey, hockey and foosball mini-table game is $12.85. [Rakuten, via Like Cool]
Honey, I Shrunk the Air Hockey Table
