Honey, I Shrunk the Air Hockey Table

front_hockeyimg10063271922.jpgYou'd better hope your fingers are small if you want to play these positively minuscule table games from Japan. They're shrunken down to palm size, letting you play hockey, Foosball or air hockey wherever you go. There are even fold-away legs to make them easier to carry around. Check out the air hockey game, where you turn on a switch and a battery-operated fan keeps that tiny puck slightly elevated over the table's surface, just like the real thing. Each air hockey, hockey and foosball mini-table game is $12.85. [Rakuten, via Like Cool]

tinygames_3shottinygames_balltiny_foosballtiny_hockeytiny_air_hockey

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

