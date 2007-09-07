Good news, robot fans! Honda's ever-so-cute robot friend ASIMO is going to tour Australia this October. Exact dates and venues are yet to be finalised, but it will be hitting a number of major cities around the country. That's all we have for now, but we'll certainly be doing all we can to get up close and personal... we might have to rush the stage to do so, but hey, he's OUR robot friend, too!
Honda ASIMO set to tour Australia in October
