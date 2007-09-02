Unlike the television show, the Simpson's official merchandise line usually sucks big time. This USB hub is no different; the six inches of plastic will spin around and yell, "Woo-hoo!" Everytime you plug in for some juice... every damn time. Fortunately, there is an option to turn off Homer's spinning/yelling action, for the preservation of your sanity. However, chances are, if you just dropped $50 on this you have already lost your sanity. No USB hub in the land will save you from living out the rest of your life as Jim Carrey in Me, Myself and Irene. You will of course not be as good looking, charming or funny and you'll have an annoying USB hub. Tough break, kid. [Product Page via Uberreview] .
Homer Simpson USB Hub; Not Classic Simpsons
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.