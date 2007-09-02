Homer Simpson USB Hub; Not Classic Simpsons

Unlike the television show, the Simpson's official merchandise line usually sucks big time. This USB hub is no different; the six inches of plastic will spin around and yell, "Woo-hoo!" Everytime you plug in for some juice... every damn time. Fortunately, there is an option to turn off Homer's spinning/yelling action, for the preservation of your sanity. However, chances are, if you just dropped $50 on this you have already lost your sanity. No USB hub in the land will save you from living out the rest of your life as Jim Carrey in Me, Myself and Irene. You will of course not be as good looking, charming or funny and you'll have an annoying USB hub. Tough break, kid. [Product Page via Uberreview] .