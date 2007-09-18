We already saw one homemade pest deterrent in the form of a squirrel catapult, but squirrels aren't the only pesky animals around. Apparently, pigeons like pooping wherever they please, including in this guy's pool. He wanted to stop that, so he set up a sprinkler-powered pigeon deterrent. It keeps his pool poop-free while also providing hours of pigeony entertainment. [Timekiller.tv]
Homemade Pigeon Deterrent Keeps Flying Poop Machines Away
