A little birdy told us that last night, the DVD Copy Control Association met in a smoke-filled room and ratified the CSS Recordable (aka DVD Download) profile, meaning movie studios may soon release movies that you download, burn to disc and then use almost exactly like standard DVDs. It's not a new DRM—it's actually the same CSS that was cracked long ago. I assume the bare minimum requirement for this would be a hardcore broadband connection and a DVD burner, so who is the target customer? (And wouldn't they know about HandBrake?) Thanks, tipster!
Hollywood Readying Burn-To-DVD Downloads But Do We Care?
