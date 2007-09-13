Hitachi has announced a 103-inch plasma. As we've heard, there's only one place to get screens this big: Panasonic, mother of the original giant. Is Panny in full swing selling them to companies like Samsung 102 actually based on the same panel and now Hitach'? And if Panny is selling, maybe, maybe, it means that they're ready to update their own 1080p. After all, it's based on 600 series standards, and it's only the 700/750 Panny Plasma models that have reviewers like Gary Merson calling it the best picture they've ever seen. But again, this is pure speculation on my part. [Akihabara]
Hitachi's CMP1030FWJ 103-Inch Plasma
