At yesterday's Blu-ray keynote, the BDA promised the press that Hitachi would be making a major Blu-ray announcement today. It got a few of us excited. After all, this is the company that is releasing the world's first Blu-ray camcorder—whatever this device could be, it would be a potential milestone. The announcement? It WAS the Blu-ray camcorder. The same one we've talked about for months, is on posters around Berlin and isn't new. Blu-ray, I didn't have a dog in this fight. But now I hope HD DVD rises from lousy sales ratios and destroys you, Blu-ray. I hope they burn out your eyes with inferior laser technology until you cry and then realize you can't cry without them. (This, of course, won't stop a hands-on with the camcorder we have planned for later today).
Hitachi's Big Blu-ray Announcement
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.