Hillary Clinton Nutcracker Teaches Those Republican Nuts a Lesson

Who says Hillary's a ballbuster? No, she's a nutcracker. Here's proof. Just in time for the Christmas season, shell out $29.99 and remove the shells from your walnuts with style. When she's done cracking nuts, Hillary stands up on her own, lording over you as she awaits her next opportunity to bust a few nuts. And if you don't like it, well, you can just sleep on the couch, buster. [Teptronics]