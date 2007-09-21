Heroes Season 2 Teaser Shows Slight Spoilers

We're not sure if NBC wanted to keep the Heroes season 2 teaser video spoiler free, but the fact that a few characters appear in this—the same characters whose fates were up in the air at the end of season 1—kind of smashes that idea somewhat. If you don't want to know whether Peter, Nathan, or Sylar survives, don't watch the video—but the mere fact that we just named the three may have been spoiler enough. Them's the nature of the internets, my friends. [Heroes]