We're not sure if NBC wanted to keep the Heroes season 2 teaser video spoiler free, but the fact that a few characters appear in this—the same characters whose fates were up in the air at the end of season 1—kind of smashes that idea somewhat. If you don't want to know whether Peter, Nathan, or Sylar survives, don't watch the video—but the mere fact that we just named the three may have been spoiler enough. Them's the nature of the internets, my friends. [Heroes]
Heroes Season 2 Teaser Shows Slight Spoilers
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.