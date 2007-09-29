Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Hercules Hits 130.7mph On a Bicycle

p1hercs.jpgMarkus Stoeckl just broke the World Speed Record for series mountain bikes, hitting an incredible 130.7mph, on a freaking mountain bike, people!

Mr. Stoeckl is nicknamed "Hercules," not only because he drank the milk of a lion when he was younger, but also because he is 6'4", weighs 220lbs and travels at 130.7mph on a bicycle. Mr. Stoeckl devastated the previous record by a blistering 14.0mph. The super speed antics took place on a 2000m stretch at a 45 degree run in the Chilean Alps. To prevent his helmet from fogging up, Mr. Stoeckl had to hold his breath for the entire 40s it took to complete the distance. There is no video of this available as yet, but if you were at the Chilean Alps, with your camcorder and managed to get the blurry super-hero on camera, drop us a line. The guys at Wired asked a very interesting question; how the hell did he stop? Drop your suggestions below. [Wired]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles