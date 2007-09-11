Hello Kitty Microwave Is Your Worst Nightmare

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

hellokittymicrowave.jpgPicture this: you're on a date, it's going really well, and she invites you back to her place for coffee. You're excited; you think things are going great. Then, you get to her apartment and you see that she has a Hello Kitty microwave. Oh, sweet mother of god, no.

Because, really, is there a bigger dealbreaker than that? Could you really imagine becoming romantically involved with someone who spent over $US300 on a microwave bedazzled with Hello Kitty artwork? Imagine the mix of emotions you'd feel, from anger to betrayal to pity. Oh, the horrors. Is there a dealbreaker on par with this? I think it's up there with a bed completely covered in stuffed animals, and if both appeared in the same home I'd be unable to keep myself from running screaming from the premises. Dating is dangerous business. [Product Page via Shiny Shiny]

