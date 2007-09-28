The world will end with neither a bang nor a whimper, it will end with a pair of Hello Kitty Bluetooth wireless headphones. Sanrio's Hello Kitty earphones, specifically advertised to enhance your music and video gaming experience, will set you back $135 (15,750 Yen). I definitely wouldn't mind a pair of wireless headphones — I do, however, mind the overly cute kitty on the front. Still, the gadget makes a pretty good, if expensive, gift for the overly effeminate girlfriend. [KittyHell]
Hello Kitty Bluetooth Headphones So Cute They'll Make You Vomit
