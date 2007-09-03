Harmon Kardon DVC600 Multimedia/Blu-ray Center

Sneaking into the future and concept area of Harmon Kardon's booth, we had a quick eyes-on with their DVC600 media center. Running their Unix-based home theater software, the DVC600 can record up to eight simultaneous HD shows. While we don't have a full spec rundown, we also know it will allow for recording and playback of Blu-ray discs. And while the 3,000-4,000 euro projected price tag will turn many consumers off when it's released this holiday season (at least in Europe, possibly US), it's a sleek system that can stylishly eliminate at least one component in your setup while not compromising power. Hit the rest of the gallery of the DVC600 in the context of HK's entire home theater setup.