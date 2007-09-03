Sneaking into the future and concept area of Harmon Kardon's booth, we had a quick eyes-on with their DVC600 media center. Running their Unix-based home theater software, the DVC600 can record up to eight simultaneous HD shows. While we don't have a full spec rundown, we also know it will allow for recording and playback of Blu-ray discs. And while the 3,000-4,000 euro projected price tag will turn many consumers off when it's released this holiday season (at least in Europe, possibly US), it's a sleek system that can stylishly eliminate at least one component in your setup while not compromising power. Hit the rest of the gallery of the DVC600 in the context of HK's entire home theater setup.
Harmon Kardon DVC600 Multimedia/Blu-ray Center
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.