Harman Kardon Experimenting with Disco Finishes for its TVs

This glittery little number caught my eye in the Harman Kardon tent. The US manufacturer has been experimenting with different finishes for its TVs and, at first glance it looks a bit Swarovski Whore, but when you get closer, Ooh! Zowie La-La, it's a mix of blue beads and jet drops (less offensive than it sounds.) And there's a shiny white one too.

I'm not sure whether either of these will be making it out of the workshop, but I reckon HK should take a punt on them, as they will probably be a big hit with the girls.