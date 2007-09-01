Hardware Unlock Explodes iPhone

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

iPhoneExplode.jpgHere's a tip. If you're not really skilled at hardware hacks, don't try to hardware unlock your iPhone. If you accidentally touch the wrong thing or screw up, this will happen.

The user says:

"We were so happy, all the software part was done, so we started opening the iPhone. The antenna cover was a bit tricky but eventually it came off. Then we started to open the metal cover (after taking out the 3 screws) and PUFF, up it went in smoke, I think my collegue must have touched something. It literally went up in black smoke. It was so hot that when I tried to pick it up I burned my fingers. So, this is for sure the most difficult part of the whole process. I don't know what he did, as I had just stepped out of the room to fetch something when I heard a scream...they got such a fright."

Just wait until the software unlock becomes available, and THEN unlock it. Or use the SIM method like we detailed here before. Or ask a buddy that you know has experience with these things. Just for Jesus's (Diaz) sake, don't open it up if you don't know what you're doing.

[Hackintosh via iPhone Atlas]

