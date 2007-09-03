Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Hands-on with the Philips Aurea (Verdict: One for the Boudoir)

aurea-upclose.jpgPhilips' Aurea TV has been all over IFA, but what does its target market (Hey Lay-deez?) think about it. Well, while Jesus got a hunger for its form, Lindsay, Philips' PR person, and I had a discussion about where we would put it if we had one. And the verdict? In our bedrooms.Lindsay's bedroom walls are a dark chocolate, but she was prepared to paint one wall a paler color (taupe was, I think, the word she used) to mount the Aurea on. Being an old-fashioned girl, I don't have a TV in my bedroom, I prefer to play with my Action Man figures in peace but, after seeing it in the flesh, I could imagine an Aurea going up on the wall there.

The other thing Lindsay said was that she and her boyfriend argued about the Ambilight TV they already had. Whereas she said yes to soft mood color changes and less eye-strain, he was not so keen on it. I guess a lot of coin-flipping goes on in that household.

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles