Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Hands-On with the EyeClops and some Kooky Controllers

Here's a vid of some of the weirder stuff from Show Stoppers. We wrote about the Eyeclops earlier this year, but here's a hands-on of it, as well as a bunch of 20-buck themed game controllers (Millennium Falcon, Deal Or No Deal, Pirates Of The Caribbean and Pac Man.) Check out that 200x magnification on the PR lady's skin. Creepy! Video: Nick McGlynn

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles