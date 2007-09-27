Here's a vid of some of the weirder stuff from Show Stoppers. We wrote about the Eyeclops earlier this year, but here's a hands-on of it, as well as a bunch of 20-buck themed game controllers (Millennium Falcon, Deal Or No Deal, Pirates Of The Caribbean and Pac Man.) Check out that 200x magnification on the PR lady's skin. Creepy! Video: Nick McGlynn
Hands-On with the EyeClops and some Kooky Controllers
