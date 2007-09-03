Hands-on with Harman Kardon's Go + Play: (Verdict: Boomy Boom-Dock)

We saw Harman Kardon's Go + Play portable dock last year, but at IFA we actually Went + Played with it (did you see what I just did there?). And we can report that the three-bass, two-treble speaker system RAWKS. More pics and info below. Despite the noise in the Harman International tent, which covered JBL, Harman Kardon, Infinity and AKG (there was a line of cars, their boots agape, kicking out banging basslines, families fiddling with docks, computer games, a fabulous hospitality area with food, cocktails, so no suprise at the bees-round-a-honeypot vibe) we could hear the Go + Play pretty well.

The sound was clear, with a strong bass and no fuzziness around the treble. It's got Video Out as well, as well as metal buttons on the RC unit, which meant we really did think it was a special little number.

Oh, and do any of our UK readers think, like me, that the Go+Play looks a bit like the aliens from the old Smash commercials?