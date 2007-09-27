We got a chance to play around with D-Link's recently leaked DGL 4500 gaming router today in NYC at ShowStoppers, a warmup to this week's DigitalLife expo. The goal is a more interactive interface on the face of the router, a recent trend shown by Belkin and others. At some point, users will be able to introduce their own widgets, though full customisation may not be available at launch. Have a look at the screen shots: there's already so much you can do.
Hands on with D-Link's DGL 4500 OLED Screen Gaming Router
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.