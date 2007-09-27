Hands on with D-Link's DGL 4500 OLED Screen Gaming Router

We got a chance to play around with D-Link's recently leaked DGL 4500 gaming router today in NYC at ShowStoppers, a warmup to this week's DigitalLife expo. The goal is a more interactive interface on the face of the router, a recent trend shown by Belkin and others. At some point, users will be able to introduce their own widgets, though full customisation may not be available at launch. Have a look at the screen shots: there's already so much you can do.