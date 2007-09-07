Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Hands On Sony's 200-Disc Blu-ray Changing Monolith

Sony's HES-v1000 is a 200 disc Blu-ray burner/changer that has a 500GB HDD, Cross media interface, and an ethernet for streaming. I found it to be more impressive in person with unnecessary but awesome motorized plates of glass. And I was a little disappointed at its limited media streaming functionality. Audio only, dudes.

IMG_1761.JPGIMG_1760.JPGIMG_1759.JPGIMG_1758.JPGIMG_1757.JPGIMG_1756.JPGIMG_1755.JPGIMG_1754.JPGIMG_1753.JPGIMG_1752.JPGIMG_1751.JPGIMG_1750.JPG

It does have HDMI out, which wasn't previously specified, and the top has a number of touch buttons. Remote is not swanky at all. Doesn't match. The thing does automated video slideshows, and uses face detection to auto crop photos. Neat. But it will not rip movies from discs (just CDs), unless you're going from firewire from one of those old fangled camcorders or MPEG-4 via memory card. No AVCHD support.

The video is of the details, because, well, the details are beautiful and a lot more interesting than the entirety, which looks like a big black block. But hit the gallery if you want the full shot. [HES-v1000 on Giz]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles