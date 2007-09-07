Halo-Style Three-soldier Attack Rover Kicks Hummer's Butt

This is the MWMIK or Mobility Weapon Mounted Installation Kit. The troops in Afghanistan call it "Wimiks." We call it "Mad Max Jeepy BMF", a new 4x4 attack rover that can kick some serious baddy's butt thanks to its three soldiers/three major guns combo. It can mount different weapon configurations, including .50 calibre machine guns and automatic grenade launchers. Jump for more details and high resolution pictures.

The Wimik can do 80mph and the first 130 are being manufactured now in Plymouth by DML. Yes, it's not a US buggie, it's British. They will cost the Ministry of Defence 30 million pounds, but you can bet Jerry Bruckheimer has ordered a couple for whatever disaster movie he's producing next.

[Daily Mail]