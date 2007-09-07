Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Halo-Style Three-soldier Attack Rover Kicks Hummer's Butt

madmax.jpgThis is the MWMIK or Mobility Weapon Mounted Installation Kit. The troops in Afghanistan call it "Wimiks." We call it "Mad Max Jeepy BMF", a new 4x4 attack rover that can kick some serious baddy's butt thanks to its three soldiers/three major guns combo. It can mount different weapon configurations, including .50 calibre machine guns and automatic grenade launchers. Jump for more details and high resolution pictures.NewLandRoverCRN_800x505.jpg

The Wimik can do 80mph and the first 130 are being manufactured now in Plymouth by DML. Yes, it's not a US buggie, it's British. They will cost the Ministry of Defence 30 million pounds, but you can bet Jerry Bruckheimer has ordered a couple for whatever disaster movie he's producing next.

MWMIkMOD_800x594.jpg

[Daily Mail]

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

