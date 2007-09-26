Mimoco's got these Limited Edition Master Chief USB Drives in 1, 2 and 4GB sizes. They're preloaded with artwork from the upcoming Halo novel and an episode of "This Spartan Life", they're pricey at $109 for the larger model, but given the Halo feeding frenzy, they would still sell out of the limited run if they charged 50% more. [Mimoco via Crunch]
Halo Master Chief Mimobot Thumb Drives (Finish the File Transfer)
