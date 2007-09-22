Halo 3 Xbox 360 Swag Bag is Incredible (Unbagging Gallery and Video)

Usually, I hate the unnecessary swag. But this Xbox 360, Halo 3 Edition bag, is pretty much the best set of press junk I have ever seen. The duffel bag is printed with Halo 3 logos, my gamer tag, and the slogan "finish the fight." There are two limited controllers with figurines, dog tags that say Spartan "Ordnance," UNSC, with my gamer tag. MREs (Meatloaf and manicotti), gold subscription cards, a Halo 3 wireless headset, and of course, the game itself and the Xbox 360 Halo Edition. Did I mention the game came in a pedestal covered by a Master Chief helmet? (No, it does not fit, unfortunately.) Here comes the unboxing... er unbagging.