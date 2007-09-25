This Halo 3 console mod wasn't created by our buddy Ramon of Wii, PSP and DS fame, but still looks pretty damn fantastic. As you can see, creator Craget from the UK added blue neon trim, Halo Collector's edition stylings, two posable Spartans on either side, and what seems to be splooge on top of the fake moss. It'll soon be on eBay so you can pick it up for yourself so that when you're playing Halo 3 multiplayer and you get killed and teabagged by a twelve-year-old for the fiftieth time, you at least have something nice to look at. [Maxconsole via Kotaku]
Halo 3 Xbox 360 Mod
