Apparently, there's a game called Halo 3 coming out for the Xbox 360 soon. Funny, I've never heard of it! Microsoft seems to think that people will be so excited about it that they'll buy a fancy, more expensive system dedicated to it despite the fact that it doesn't actually come with a copy of the game. The nice folks at Gear Live got their hands on one and did a very thorough unboxing of it. Here are a few of the better ones, but be sure to check out their complete gallery if you're a big fan for another 40+ pictures.
Halo 3 Special Edition Xbox 360 Unboxing
