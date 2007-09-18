If the Halo 3 hype/marketing blitz hasn't made you wanna kill yourself yet and you still want more, check out Future Weapons tonight on Discovery Channel at 8 p.m. EST, since they're doing a Halo 3-themed episode. No details on what kinds of killing machines they're going to be showing off, but it should be pretty cool. I'm crossing my fingers for the pistol from the first Halo. [Xbox Domain/Gamer Tag Radio via digg]
Halo 3 Episode of "Future Weapons" Tonight on Discovery Channel
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.