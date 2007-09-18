Halo 3 Episode of "Future Weapons" Tonight on Discovery Channel

If the Halo 3 hype/marketing blitz hasn't made you wanna kill yourself yet and you still want more, check out Future Weapons tonight on Discovery Channel at 8 p.m. EST, since they're doing a Halo 3-themed episode. No details on what kinds of killing machines they're going to be showing off, but it should be pretty cool. I'm crossing my fingers for the pistol from the first Halo. [Xbox Domain/Gamer Tag Radio via digg]