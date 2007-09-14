Now that the Halo 3 press train has a gut full of coal, one of the big guns they're whipping out in preparation for the game's launch is this gigantic diorama, featuring humans and aliens battling it out on the field of sand, cardboard and little rocks. Not only does it show little soldiers taking cover, getting shot, getting eaten, and exploding, there's even a shot of one of them getting dragged off to be sodomised by two aliens. I hope that makes it into the game!
Halo 3 Diorama is 12 Feet Tall, 1200 Square Feet, Covered In Explosiony Goodness
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.