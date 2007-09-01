Those Xbox 360 Halo 3 accessories are all coming next week, and with it comes the Xbox 360 Messenger kit. The accessories are two controllers, one Master Chief and one Covenant Brute, and a limited edition Master Chief figurine by McFarlane toys. The Messenger Kit is that QWERTY keyboard add-on that lets you type without hooking up a USB keyboard. There's also a Halo 3 wireless headset, which is just the same as the old headset bot Halo'ed up—which probably means the quality is still going to be as bad. The accessories will be $59, and the kit will be $29.
Halo 3 Accessories, Messenger Kit Coming September 4
